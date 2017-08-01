Poplarville man facing 40 years in prison for possessing child p - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Poplarville man facing 40 years in prison for possessing child porn

By Chris Thies, Digital Producer
Darryl Warner III (Photo source: Attorney General's Officed) Darryl Warner III (Photo source: Attorney General's Officed)
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A 23-year-old Poplarville man is facing 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to child exploitation Monday.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Darryl Warner III admitted to possessing images showing the sexual abuse of children under 8 years old.

Warner was arrested April 5, 2016 following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 a.m.

