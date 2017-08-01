Gulfport mayor named One Coast Ambassador of the Year

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes was named as the first ever One Coast Ambassador of the Year. (Photo source: WLOX)

The organization Jackson County One Coast hosted what will become an annual event Tuesday morning. It was held to name Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes as the first ever One Coast Ambassador of the Year.

For the past three years, the mayor has been trying to pull the coast together to market itself as one destination, and it's not just about tourism. It's also about infrastructure improvements and bringing more business to the coast, wherever that might be.

Because of those efforts, Hewes was honored today. A crowd of almost 400 people attended the breakfast and program.

Among them, several coast mayors and elected officials, as well as community leaders. Even Gov. Phil Bryant made an appearance and talked about the one coast concept.

Today's gathering was held at the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi.

