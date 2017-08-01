WLOX Editorial: Patience is a virtue, especially when driving

Many strive to be good citizens with solid virtues most of the time. Patience, self-control; virtues most would say are worth pursuing. But there are times when we rush and seem to forget that patience is a virtue, especially when driving.

There could be moments when you think the other driver is thickheaded or even stupid. You may think you are the smartest driver around and rush to speed past the thickheaded and the stupid. Most days you are fine. Then there's the day when a child steps off a curb in a school zone and you can't stop.

If you are driving 40 MPH, there's an 85% likelihood if hit, that child will die. Conversely, if you remain patient, you likely won't hit anyone. Now that school is back in session, we hope you all embrace the cliche that patience is a virtue and therefore do no harm.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

