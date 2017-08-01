WLOX Editorial: The Big Bet 25 years later

This week we mark 25 years since casinos opened on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Whether you like or dislike the casinos, the decision back then made a big difference in the economy then and now for South Mississippi.

In 1992 the coast economy was suffering. The legalization of casinos created lots of jobs then and still 12,000 jobs today. The 12% tax put $2 billion in the state and local coffers to pay for state and local government operations and money into school systems.

As we look back, there is no doubt this big bet on gaming was a big game changer for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As we look into the future, we no doubt have good times and troubled times ahead.

We hope that our leaders today will make investments and sometimes tough decisions that will continue to build a robust economy and prosperous way of life for our citizens.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

