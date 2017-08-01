Fire damages one Gulfport apartment

Smoke could be seen just before 8:00 a.m. billowing out of an apartment unit on 45th Avenue in Gulfport. Fire crews rushed to the complex near Memorial Hospital and quickly extinguished the fire.

A fireman at the scene says no one was inside the burning apartment when the fire ignited. He also noted the tenant was actually at the hospital dealing with an unrelated illness.

The fire at the South Point apartment complex is out. The investigation to determine why it ignited is just starting.

