Daylon Goff is ready to leap skyward at the National Jr. Olympics Track & Field Championships

Under a hot sun, Dayton Goff has been training with his dad under a hot sun in preparation for the Junior Olympics, competing in high jump category in the 15 to 16-year-old division. His best height so far... 6 feet, 2 inches.

His dad, Jerry, is the former heavyweight fighter from Saucier, who captured the 1985 National Golden Gloves title and punched his way to 18 professional wins, 12 by knockout and only 2 losses.

Daylon said, "I get to look at him and take what he's done and I get to learn from his and he's taught me a lot, because he's been there and he knows what's expected and he knows hot to work hard, training hard."

Jerry said, "He's got a lot of spring. A lot of technique which is important when you high jump because we have seen some extremely strong high jumpers out there but they didn't jump a s high as he did because he's got that technique really down nice."

Daylon enters the National Junior Olympics with plenty of success.

"I found out once I started working, you get better and better,"stated Daylon. "I won four meets so far this summer and the Junior Olympics will be a challenge for me."

Daylon's first jump in Detroit will August 4th, that's the day Daylon grandfather and Jerry's dad, Sherwood will be celebrating his 98th birthday.

