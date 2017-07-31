Moss Point School District helps students prepare for class

Students across South Mississippi will start heading back to school this week. In Moss Point, educators are working to make sure all students are prepared with everything they need to make this upcoming school year the best one yet.

Shan Robinson, mother of two, makes her way through line, picking up free school supplies just days before the first day of school

"Some parents aren't able to get all of their supplies, so this helps them out with giving them all the supplies for school," said Robinson.

Thanks to the Moss Point School District, as well as local company sponsors, her daughters will have the tools needed to be successful

"A lot of paper, pens, a protractor, and composition books. It's an easy way to get for free, and it helps a lot of people out," said Robinson's daughter, Paulina.

One local company that made this possible was Mississippi Gulf Coast Connection.

"We have enough people to make sure that our children are going to be the leaders that are gonna be here for us, so it's very important that we all support the children of the coast," said Mississippi Gulf Coast President Persharon Dixon.

It felt more like a party than a back to school rally. There was a live DJ right on the stage to make sure everyone was able to bust that last move before the school bell rings.

"It's warming. It's calming. People can dance, have fun, and still get supplies at the same time," said Robinson.

People say it's the biggest back to school rally the city has seen yet. The Moss Point School District would like to thank MGCCC and all other local businesses for all their contributions.

