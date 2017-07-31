Ocean Springs woman hopes to convince city to put up 4 way stop

"We have a north-south stop sign, but we need a 4 way," Susan Mueller said. "It's a dangerous corner. You can go look at the records and see how many accidents have happened here." (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

An Ocean Springs woman is hoping the city's new mayor and board of alderman will fix 15-year-old traffic problem in front of her home.

"I wrote a letter to the city about a stop sign," said Ocean Springs resident Susan Mueller.

The sign is for a corner at the intersection of Bowen and Pershing Streets.

"We have a north-south stop sign, but we need a 4 way," Mueller said. "It's a dangerous corner. You can go look at the records and see how many accidents have happened here."

She says she can recall six accidents off the top of her head, the most recent occurring this June. We spent just a few minutes outside with Mueller, witnessing the problem ourselves.

"We have a car that just pulled up that didn't fully stop," Mueller said.

Over the course of the next 30 minutes, more cars did the same.

"We have an issue with people running the stop sign, people barreling down Bowen," she said.

This won't be the first time Mueller has brought the complaint to the city.

"We have asked former aldermen for a stop sign here, and it just never, to no avail," Mueller said.

But she's hoping that will change. Her letter was approved and she'll have the opportunity to argue her case to city leaders during the next board meeting August 1.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.