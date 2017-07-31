Archie Manning says he supports changing Mississippi's state flag

Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.

At the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi Monday, College Football Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Saint Archie Manning stated publicly that he is a proponent of changing the Mississippi state flag.

Nathan Fairley, with the Mississippi Rising Coalition, was the one to bring up the topic during a Q&A session at the end of Manning's speech.

"I heard before that he's a proponent of change for the Mississippi Flag, and I asked him about it in front of legislators from 15 different states," Fairley said. "Mississippi Rising believes it's important to be on the record, to say why we oppose flag, and meet with representatives to get the point across."

Legislators say Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn called for a closed, roundtable discussion on race relations at Monday's conference. According to those in attendance, an idea for a new state flag was brought up.

The flag, designed by Laurin Stennis, has 19 stars around a larger star, representing Mississippi being the 20th state to join the Union.

Representative Charles Busby of Pascagoula attended the roundtable discussion. He said he believes the discussion provided a chance for bold, real steps toward race relations progress in our state.

