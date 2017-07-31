Sheriff: 2 people of interest, no arrests in deputy shooting case

After days of chasing down leads, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson now says his investigators have two people of interest in Friday's shooting of a deputy. But the sheriff added there's not enough evidence to make an arrest, and no one is currently in custody.

Officials say around 11:30 Friday morning, a man pulled onto a dirt road near East Jordan Road and confronted a Harrison County deputy. Some kind of altercation took place before a shot suddenly fired. That bullet hit the deputy in the upper chest area of his bulletproof vest.

A helicopter airlifted the injured deputy to USA Medical Center in Mobile. But a short time later, the deputy was able to walk out of the hospital and went home. So far, authorities have not released the deputy's name.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and a mustache, standing between 6' and 6'3" tall. (Initially, he was described as having gray hair.) He may weigh as much as 250 pounds. He was driving an older model white truck. And he was last seen Friday near Highways 605 and 67 in Harrison County.

Harrison County sheriff's investigators ask anyone with information about the suspect and the shooting to contact their office. The number is 228-865-7060. Or, if you'd like to leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers. That number is 877-787-5898.

