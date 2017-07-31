Safety tips to remember as students return to school

The final days of summer break are upon us. Students will return to classrooms across the coast very soon.

Teachers have been in the classrooms for weeks preparing for the students’ arrival. Bus drivers in Harrison County spent the past week making sure they’re road ready.

As the upcoming school year approaches, it’s important to remember some safety tips to keep students safe.

In the mornings and afternoons, students will be getting on and off buses. Be sure to keep a sharp eye out and slow down when children are present.

Remember to never pass a school bus when it’s stopped. Not only is it dangerous, it’s illegal.

Also remember school speed zones will be in effect. Speeding through these areas could get you a stiff fine and a stern talking to from a police officer.

Here’s a list of when classes resume for every school district on the coast:

Thursday, Aug. 3

Bay-Waveland School District

George County School District

Jackson County School District

Friday, Aug. 4

Biloxi Public School District

Long Beach School District

Hancock County School District

Moss Point School District

Ocean Springs School District

Pascagoula-Gautier School District

Pass Christian School District

Picayune School District

Monday, Aug. 7

Stone County School District

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Gulfport School District

Harrison County School District

Wednesday, Aug 9

Greene County School District

Pearl River County School District

