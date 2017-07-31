Fmr Hancock Co. Justice Court employee charged with embezzlement

Dana Sue Beaman is charged with embezzlement and making false entries in or altering public records. (Photo source: OSA)

A former Hancock County Justice Court employee who admitted to embezzling a few thousand dollars is now charged with a much bigger crime.

Dana Sue Beaman is charged with embezzlement and making false entries in or altering public records. The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor (OSA) also issued a demand for $197,408.94, which accounts for the embezzled amount, interest, and recovery costs.

Investigators said when Beaman initially admitted to embezzling $4,000 from the court, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office referred the case to the OSA Investigative Division. That's when special agents found the total amount of embezzled money was actually $110,827.50.

"Our Investigative Division did an excellent job looking further than the initial confession," said State Auditor Stacey Pickering. "I wish to thank the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for working closely with my staff on behalf of the taxpayers of Mississippi."

Beaman was employed by the Hancock County Justice Court from January 2008 until June 2011. She was arrested Friday, July 28. A date has not been set for her court appearance in Hancock County.

