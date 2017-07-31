PRC Sheriff's Department hopes to buy new equipment with public's help

Smoke could be seen just before 8:00 a.m. billowing out of an apartment unit on 45th Avenue in Gulfport. Fire crews rushed to the complex near Memorial Hospital and quickly extinguished the fire. A fireman at the scene says no one was inside the burning apartment when the fire ignited.More >>
This week marks the 25th anniversary of legal gaming in Mississippi, but every story has a starting point. We can trace the initial bet that legalized the industry to the floor of the Mississippi Senate.More >>
Safety equipment is essential for law enforcement officers responding to dangerous situations. A unit of first responders in Pearl River County is hoping to raise the funds needed to replace its outdated gear.More >>
Vacant lots line Hwy 90 in Biloxi. Now City Councilman Kenny Glavan is pushing for a plan he hopes will bring homes to those lots.More >>
An Ocean Springs woman is hoping the city's new mayor and board of alderman will fix 15-year-old traffic problem in front of her home.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
