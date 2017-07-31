EPA proposes adding MS Phosphates to priority cleanup list

The former Mississippi Phosphates site in Pascagoula needs to be cleaned up. That’s according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which just proposed the site be added to the Superfund National Priorities List.

This comes just days after the EPA announced it would have to discharge 30 million gallons of treated waste water from the facility into Bayou Cassotte after heavy rains threatened the operation.

According to the EPA, sites are added to the NPL when mismanagement of contamination threatens human health and the environment.

Mississippi Phosphates operated as a fertilizer plant from the 1950s until 2014. When the facility ceased operations, it left behind more than 700 million gallons of stored contaminated waste water. The EPA says more than nine million gallons of contaminated water is produced with every inch of rainfall.

The EPA took over waste water operations at the plant earlier this year after its former owners ran out of money. The agency treats about two million gallons of waste water per day at a cost of $1 million per month.

The EPA is now seeking comments from the public regarding the site. After the comments are reviewed, the agency will make a final decision on whether to add the Mississippi Phosphates site to the NPL.

