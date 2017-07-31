EPA proposes adding MS Phosphates to priority cleanup list

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
The former Mississippi Phosphates site in Pascagoula needs to be cleaned up. That’s according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which just proposed the site be added to the Superfund National Priorities List.More >>
Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.More >>
Free backpacks, haircuts, school supplies, and even lunch we're on the to-do list today. The Gulfport alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity hosted the event this morning at Cut Doctors in Gulfport.More >>
A tropical depression quickly became Tropical Storm Emily. The newest storm is in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. And it's heading toward Tampa, Florida. WLOX First Alert meteorologist Wesley Williams says, "It's going to bring heavy rainfall to areas south of Tampa."More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
