Fraternity helps kids prepare for upcoming school year

Free backpacks, haircuts, school supplies, and even lunch we're on the to-do list today. The Gulfport alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity hosted the event this morning at Cut Doctors in Gulfport.

The first 50 students received free haircuts, and members of the fraternity ordered more than 120 backpacks full of supplies to be handed out.

In addition, fraternity members gave motivational speeches to the students who ranged from first grade to high school.

This is the third year Kappa Alpha Psi has put on its back to school event. Members say the students take the message to heart and the goal of the entire program is to create well-rounded and motivated students.

Gulfport schools begin the 2017-18 school year next week.

