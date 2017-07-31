Tropical Storm Emily no threat to Mississippi

A tropical depression quickly became Tropical Storm Emily. The newest storm is in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. And it's heading toward Tampa, Florida. WLOX First Alert meteorologist Wesley Williams says, "It's going to bring heavy rainfall to areas south of Tampa."

At 7:00 a.m., Emily had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. The tropical storm was moving east at eight miles per hour. If you plot storms, Tropical Storm Emily is at 27.7 N 83.2 W.

Williams stresses this storm "is not going to impact the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved..