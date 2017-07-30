Little Levi joins advocates to raise awareness for dwarfism

From l to r: Jahan, Arshaan, Levi, Michel, and Neena. (Photo source: Little Levi / Facebook)

As a champion for awareness, 11-year-old Levi Krystosek is a star in his own right.

Although there are less than 30 people in the world living with a rare form of degenerative, debilitating dwarfism called Jansen's Metaphyseal Chondrodysplasia, there are only five confirmed cases. One of those happens to be the bright personality known as "Little Levi".

The Ocean Springs native recently traveled to Omaha, Neb. for the inaugural Jansen’s Foundation Awareness and Fundraiser Walkathon. Also in attendance, the four people with whom Levi shares a special bond: brothers Arshaan and Jahan Nizar, their mother Neena, and Michel Elizabeth.

Together, the five advocates raised awareness for the rare disease that causes deformed bones, chronic pain, and multiple corrective surgeries.

For more information about Jansen's, visit www.thejansensfoundation.org.

