Opioid epidemic contributing to foster care crisis

Lawmakers at the 71st annual Southern Legislative Conference spent part of the day discussing the foster care crisis in the United States.

The director of the Children's Law Center at the University of South Carolina School of Law spoke to legislators about the programs that have been put in place in her state to help alleviate the problem.

"We are seeing rising numbers of children in foster care across the country because of the opioid crisis and epidemic," said Michelle Dhunjishah. "That, I believe, is the next big thing we're going to have to face if we're going to keep our children safe in this country."

Dhunjishah says the foster care system is a joint effort that starts at the top with policy makers, and is supported all the way down to community members.

The conference continues through Wednesday, August 2.

