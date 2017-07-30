Gulfport Yacht Club says goodbye to Flying Scot

They've been racing the waters of the Gulf Coast since the late 60s. Sunday, the Flying Scot model boat raced its final regatta at the Gulfport Yacht Club.

For some, like Leslie Dane, it's a bittersweet goodbye.

"This has been our boat since 1968 or 69, right before Camille," Dane said, "The young kids are all very excited about it, I'm not so much. I'm gonna miss these boats."

The Flying Scot is making way at the Gulf Yachting Association for the newer Viper model. George Hambleton has been racing Flying Scots for four years, but is ready for the new challenge.

"The viper is a really fun boat upwind, Hambleton said. "I actually like the challenge that it poses upwind. And then, of course, the downwinds are really fun, fast. A lot more fun than on the Flying Scot."

While this is the final race for the Scot in Gulfport, it's not finished quite yet.

"It's nice, we had a great weekend," said Dane, "The weather was beautiful. Competition was terrific. But we have several more big regattas to sail coming up in August and September."

It may not be racing anymore, but the Flying Scot will still be an important vessel on the water according to Mobile racer Amy Kleinschlodt.

"The Flying Scot still has a lot of usefulness in sailing camps and bringing up the juniors and just recreational sailing, for sure, on the gulf coast," Kleinschlodt said.

The Viper will become the official boat of the Gulf Yacht Association at the Mardi Gras Regatta in New Orleans in 2018.

