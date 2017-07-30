Kappa Alpha Psi., Inc. hosts free haircut event

Every kid deserves to start off a new school year with a fresh haircut.

Thanks to the Gulfport Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., 50 young men will be able to do just that.

The area fraternity is hosting Back to School Haircuts and More on Monday, July 31 at Cut Doctors. Beginning at 7 a.m., barbers will give free haircuts and school supplies to the first 50 boys who arrive.

All boys in grades 1-12 are invited to attend. Haircuts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, the chapter will provide free lunch. Motivational speakers will be on hand to encourage the young men to excel in their studies.

The barber shop is located at 1303 28th St. in Gulfport. Contact chapter President Dennis Stevenson at 228-861-0581 with any questions.

