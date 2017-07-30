Tropical development possible in Gulf early this week; rainy pattern by mid-week

The cold front that passed through south Mississippi over the weekend may aid in tropical development over the Gulf early this week, then perhaps lift back north by the end of the week to bring rain into the forecast.

First let's talk tropics.

As the front stalls out over the Gulf of Mexico, it will remain the focal point for thunderstorms over the water. Sometimes when this happens and persists for a few days, tropical systems can develop.

There are signs of this beginning to happen just off the coast of the Florida Panhandle. The National Hurricane Center is watching a weak area of low pressure with a low probability of forming into a depression over the next 3-5 days as it tracks towards Florida. As of now, this does not appear to be a threat to south Mississippi.



One Minute Tropical Update

More Rain for south MS?

That same front that is bringing us nice weather at the beginning of this week, may come back to bring unsettled weather by the end of the week. Not in the form of anything tropical, but in the form of scattered showers and storms.

Data trends suggest the front may try to retreat north and become the focal point for rain. The heaviest rain will fall along that boundary. So, if the boundary stays over the water, the heaviest rain falls offshore. If it sets up along the coast, south Mississippi could see several days of rain and thunderstorms.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



