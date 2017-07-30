Shots fired in Pascagoula; no on in custody - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shots fired in Pascagoula; no one in custody

(Photo source: File) (Photo source: File)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Gunshots rang out in Pascagoula overnight.

Police confirm a suspect fired shots on Ingalls Avenue. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. 

The suspect remains on the run. Because witnesses at the shooting scene are not cooperating with authorities, there is not an active search for the alleged shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly