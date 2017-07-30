3 days into search, no sign of alleged shooter

This is the third day officers have searched for a suspect who reportedly shot a Harrison County deputy (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Harrison County deputies keep chasing down leads. They've reviewed surveillance footage from nearby convenience stores. Yet, they don't have Friday's shooting suspect in custody.

That suspect is a white man with gray between 6' and 6'3" tall. He may weigh as much as 250 pounds. He was driving an older model white truck. And he was last seen Friday near Highways 605 and 67 in Harrison County.

On Friday at around 11:30, the suspect pulled onto a dirt road near East Jordan Road and confronted a Harrison County deputy. The sheriff says some sort of altercation took place before a shot was suddenly fired. That bullet hit the deputy in the upper chest area of his bulletproof vest. Rescue teams rushed to the shooting scene after hearing an officer down call on their radios.

A helicopter airlifted the injured deputy to USA Medical Center in Mobile. A short time later, the deputy walked out of the hospital and went home. So far, authorities have not released the deputy's name.

Harrison Co. deputy released from hospital; suspect on the run

Multiple agencies assist in search for shooting suspect

Since the shooting, officers have stopped almost every white truck matching the description they received. They continue to review surveillance footage from nearby stores that might show the white truck and the man in that truck. Those efforts have not led them to the suspect.

Harrison County sheriff's investigators ask anyone with information about the suspect and the shooting to contact their office. The number is 228-865-7060. Or, if you'd like to leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers. That number is 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.