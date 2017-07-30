Food pantries restocked by legislative delegates

Before the business portion of the Southern Legislative Conference kicks into high gear, delegates participate in a long standing conference tradition. They'll fill 50,000 meal packets to help the Mississippi Food Network. The SLC/Mark Norris campaign against hunger is the philanthropic part of the annual meeting.

Lawmakers from 15 southern states, and volunteers from around South Mississippi will participate in the 90 minute drive to help area food banks.

Tennessee state senator Mark Norris founded this initiative. By hosting this food drive, organizers say the conference gives back to the community and gives back to the state.

The food drive is Sunday morning at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.