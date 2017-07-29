South Mississippians hit stores for tax-free weekend

Tax Free weekend falls at a good time for parents...just before the kids head back to school. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Cash registers have been going non-stop since Friday, as Mississippians take advantage of not having to pay sales tax on apparel under $100.

“Mostly, I just waited for the shoes because the shoes are big ticket items. They're going to have more tax on them, but I got some steals on some shirts and athletic wear for my son,” said Olivia Lizana.

Tax Free weekend falls at an appropriate time for parents, just before the kids head back to school.

“We're definitely getting some back to school stuff, getting the kids ready to start. My daughter is starting kindergarten. So, we're pretty much getting ready,” said Jose Torres.

It's a wonderful way for parents to save a few bucks on those much needed back to school clothes.

“We definitely have a budget and know how much we're going to spend per kid. So, we did budget for the tax-free weekend,” said Torres.

But not everyone utilizes the holiday for their children. Some rack up just for themselves.

“I just got some shoes and clothes. I work a lot and I go to school, so I'm just kind of spending money that I've been wanting to spend all year,” said Trey Buchanan.

While there were plenty of deals and discounts to take advantage of, some people like Jimmy Parker were doing more people watching than anything.

“I had a choice. It was raining at home, so I couldn't mow the yard. So, I decided to come with them,” said Jimmy Parker.

Parker says he only had one thing to do.

“My job is to hold the bags and let them shop,” said Parker.

The sales tax discount doesn't apply to school supplies or back packs. Mississippi's tax free weekend ends at midnight Sunday morning.

