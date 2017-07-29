Patriot Tour stops in Biloxi

An American Flag on a long trip throughout the country made a brief stop at the Cedar Lake Harley-Davidson store in Biloxi on Saturday.

The journey - which began in Wisconsin - is part of a special ride called the Patriot Tour. The tour is presented by the Nation of Patriots, a national veteran nonprofit organization to support wounded veterans and their families.

The flag is making a 14,000-mile, 100-day journey through the continental United States with transfers made at Harley-Davidson stores. Members of the Baton Rouge Harley chapter delivered the flag in Biloxi to the Mississippi Coast Harley Owners Group chapter.

"It means everything to me. I'm a retired United States Air Force Person and we've got lots of veterans in the HOG chapter, and the American flag touches all of our hearts," said chapter member Steve Carrington. "We're here to help those that are having trouble helping themselves."

The Coast chapter will leave at 9 a.m. Sunday to deliver the flag to Pensacola. The flag will return to Wisconsin during Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.