Search for shooter enters second day

Investigators are still looking for a man who reportedly shot a Harrison County deputy (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Harrison County investigators have a description of a shooting suspect. They have a description of the alleged gunman’s truck, but almost 24 hours after a gunshot sent a deputy to the hospital, they don't have an individual in custody.

"Not yet," Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said via text Saturday morning.

Whoever shot the deputy disappeared around 11:30 Friday morning. The last person to see him was the deputy who got shot in his protective vest, reportedly by that individual. That was near Highway 605 and Highway 67 in Harrison County.

Sheriff Peterson said his deputy was parked on a dirt road Friday morning doing paperwork when the white truck pulled up. Both men reportedly got out of their vehicles. The sheriff said a struggle ensued, and gun went off. The bullet hit the deputy in the upper chest area of his protective vest. “I don't think you can really explain it when one of your officers gets hurt,” the sheriff said. “The situation that happened today is a feeling you really can't describe.”

Since Friday’s “officer down” radio call, investigators from Harrison County, Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach, Stone County, state and federal agencies have searched the area, looking for an older white truck, and a rugged man with gray hair in his 40s.

“It's something that you don't ask for, but you know they're coming. It's almost expected," said the sheriff.

The sheriff has not identified the injured deputy. A helicopter flew the officer to Mobile where his wound was checked out. The deputy returned home Friday afternoon.

