Multiple agencies assist in search for shooting suspect

Deputies blocked Highway 605 for several hours on Friday as police searched for the man accused of shooting a Harrison County Sheriff's deputy.

"We have about 70 officers from every agency on the Coast. Federal, state, and locals. Everybody is out looking," said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Sheriff Peterson says officers are scanning the woods near East Jordan Road in Harrison County, just south of where Highway 67 intersects 605. Crews continue to follow up on tips regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

The man accused of shooting the deputy is described as being a white male around 6 feet tall, between 260-280 pounds. The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white pickup truck.

Authorities in District 8, from Stone County to George and Hancock Counties, have been advised to be on the lookout for the man.

"Right now, we're looking for anything we can find, even video from convenience stores along Highway 67 and 605," said Peterson.

The Biloxi Police Department is handling the crime scene investigation.

"With a police officer shooting, another agency like MBI, Biloxi, or Gulfport will take over. In this case, since Biloxi Crime Scene is here, they're working the case," Peterson noted.

According to a warden at the Harrison County Jail, deputies are trained to press a panic button if they ever feel they're in a life threatening situation or extreme danger.

Peterson added, "As far as the alert button, everything he was supposed to do, he did right."

Neighbors in the Success Road area of Harrison County report seeing police cars and helicopters flying overhead, as the search continues.

