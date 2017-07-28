Multiple agencies assist in search for shooting suspect - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Multiple agencies assist in search for shooting suspect

Dozens of police from around the area are searching for the suspect. (Photo source: WLOX) Dozens of police from around the area are searching for the suspect. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Deputies blocked Highway 605 for several hours on Friday as police searched for the man accused of shooting a Harrison County Sheriff's deputy.

"We have about 70 officers from every agency on the Coast. Federal, state, and locals. Everybody is out looking," said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Sheriff Peterson says officers are scanning the woods near East Jordan Road in Harrison County, just south of where Highway 67 intersects 605. Crews continue to follow up on tips regarding the whereabouts of the suspect. 

The man accused of shooting the deputy is described as being a white male around 6 feet tall, between 260-280 pounds. The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white pickup truck. 

Authorities in District 8, from Stone County to George and Hancock Counties, have been advised to be on the lookout for the man. 

"Right now, we're looking for anything we can find, even video from convenience stores along Highway 67 and 605," said Peterson. 

The Biloxi Police Department is handling the crime scene investigation.

Harrison Co. deputy released from hospital; suspect on the run

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view photos from the search

"With a police officer shooting, another agency like MBI, Biloxi, or Gulfport will take over. In this case, since Biloxi Crime Scene is here, they're working the case," Peterson noted.

According to a warden at the Harrison County Jail, deputies are trained to press a panic button if they ever feel they're in a life threatening situation or extreme danger.

Peterson added, "As far as the alert button, everything he was supposed to do, he did right."

Neighbors in the Success Road area of Harrison County report seeing police cars and helicopters flying overhead, as the search continues.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly