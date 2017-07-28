Moss Point helps scholars return to school

The free event is open to all MPSD students. (Photo source: MPSD)

The final days of summer vacation are here, and pencil sharpeners everywhere are working overtime.

To make sure scholars are ready to hit the books, students in Jackson County will soon have the opportunity to stock up on free school supplies.

"The Back to School Rally has become an annual event. The Moss Point School District - along with the Moss Point Alumni Association - wants to ensure our students have everything that they need to start the school year off," said Ja'Leasa Walden, MSPD Communications Director. "This event has become a way to do that."

The rally will be held on Monday, July 31 at Magnolia Middle School Gym from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. In addition to classroom necessities, the free event will feature food, music, and fun.

"From school supplies, to giveaways of electronics, we want our students to be excited about the academic school year," said Walden. "Great things are happening in Moss Point School District, this is just one of the many."

The event is open to all students within the district.

Parents who plan to brave the crowds during tax-free shopping weekend can click here for a list of qualifying items.

