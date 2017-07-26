Officials confirm West Nile virus in Harrison County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officials confirm West Nile virus in Harrison County

In 2016, there were 43 cases of West Nile and two deaths found in Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX) In 2016, there were 43 cases of West Nile and two deaths found in Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Director of Mosquito Control Gene Fayard confirms that a sample of mosquitoes from Harrison County has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

When it comes to staying safe, those in the healthcare field say EPA-registered repellents are the best way to avoid contracting the virus. 

"The best thing is to use bug spray with Deet in it. Deet will prevent any mosquito bites," said Delana Mooney, nurse practitioner.

Fayard also recommends covering up.

"You can wear long sleeve pants, shirts - I know it's hot - light clothing, long sleeve keep from getting bitten," Fayard said.

Staying indoors during the hours when mosquitoes are most active - like early morning, late evening, and after dark - is also a good idea.

According to the Centers for Disease Control website, 10 people in Mississippi are fighting the virus. However, none of the cases are on the Coast.

In addition to spraying the county, Fayard says his department has passed around fliers door to door to warn people in the Church Avenue area of D'Iberville that West Nile has been found in the area.

The flier suggests using screens on open windows and doors, and heading inside when the mosquito truck sprays.

"It won't harm you, but we don't want to spray directly on somebody. When we see someone, we cut it off. Go inside, let them pass then come back out."

In 2016, there were 43 cases of West Nile and two deaths found in Mississippi. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly