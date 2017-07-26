Officials confirm West Nile virus in Harrison County

In 2016, there were 43 cases of West Nile and two deaths found in Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

Director of Mosquito Control Gene Fayard confirms that a sample of mosquitoes from Harrison County has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

When it comes to staying safe, those in the healthcare field say EPA-registered repellents are the best way to avoid contracting the virus.

"The best thing is to use bug spray with Deet in it. Deet will prevent any mosquito bites," said Delana Mooney, nurse practitioner.

Fayard also recommends covering up.

"You can wear long sleeve pants, shirts - I know it's hot - light clothing, long sleeve keep from getting bitten," Fayard said.

Staying indoors during the hours when mosquitoes are most active - like early morning, late evening, and after dark - is also a good idea.

According to the Centers for Disease Control website, 10 people in Mississippi are fighting the virus. However, none of the cases are on the Coast.

In addition to spraying the county, Fayard says his department has passed around fliers door to door to warn people in the Church Avenue area of D'Iberville that West Nile has been found in the area.

The flier suggests using screens on open windows and doors, and heading inside when the mosquito truck sprays.

"It won't harm you, but we don't want to spray directly on somebody. When we see someone, we cut it off. Go inside, let them pass then come back out."

In 2016, there were 43 cases of West Nile and two deaths found in Mississippi.

