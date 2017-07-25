Duck population overpowering Jackson Co. neighborhood

The management at Martin Lake is offering a four pack of fun prizes for anyone who can catch the most ducks. (Photo source: WLOX)

Residents of Martin Lake Resort in Jackson County say they're trying everything they can do to get rid of the rapidly multiplying duck population wreaking havoc on their neighborhood.



Missy Dubuisson, with Wild at Heart Rescue, said if she and some volunteers didn't act now to catch some of the 300 unwanted ducks and their eggs, up to 100 more duck eggs could hatch within a few weeks.

Dubuisson said the management at Martin Lake Resort wants two types of duck species, the Peking and the Muscovy ducks, off their property. However, she says the mallards there are federally protected and can't be removed.

"So many people have brought ducks here, because it's a great place for ducks. There's a big lake, a campground, and it's a good environment," said Dubuisson.



Ocean Springs resident Jackie Bland said she wanted to come help round up the ducks after Wild at Heart posted the need for volunteers on their Facebook page.



"We're doing the best we can, corralling them, and getting them good homes," Bland said.

"They're pottying everywhere and tearing up the natural vegetation. You'd be shocked to see how fast they are, but the kids are having a blast trying to catch them. They had about 15 in net a minute ago. They busted right through it," Dubuisson said.

Wild at Heart has already retrieved 88 duck eggs from 16 ducks. Dubuisson tells us when the baby ducks hatch, they will go to a farm in McLain.

