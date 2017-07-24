Rain puts Pascagoula's new football turf on the clock

Rain has slowed down construction crews as they attempt to put a new field turf at War Memorial Stadium (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Wet weather dampening progress on War Memorial Stadium renovations

Stationary tractors, mounds of dirt, and a muddy mix cover what should be the nearly completed renovations of Pascagoula High School's War Memorial Stadium.

"I'm disappointed that we're not further along with it, but it is what it is," said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Athletic Director Greg Freeman.

The setbacks come from the wet weather we've seen over the course of the past two months. The mix of dirt and water is complicating efforts to level the field.

"You got to dry out the field. Once you dry the field out and you get the rock there, you put plastic down, and then you cover the entire field, and then you put the pad down. The rest of the project goes very quickly," said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.

But, doing so is a task that's been nearly impossible with all the rain.

"You know Mother Nature has not been very cooperative," Rodolfich said.

The project upgrades the field from grass to turf.

"Going to a synthetic turf field that will have a coconut fill on it, and so we won’t be using the rubber pellets, and we will have a brand new collegiate track," Rodolfich said.

With football season sneaking up, district leaders are doing their best to keep calm.

"When you can't control something, there's no use in really worrying a lot about it and the weather and things we can’t control," Freeman said.

Thankfully, the first three games of the season are away games. Pascagoula football's first game at War Memorial Stadium is Sept. 8, but district leaders say they won’t be too pressed if the field isn't complete by then.

"We're going to have it if it comes in a little bit later. We hate that, but we're going to have it the next 12 years," Freeman said.

District leaders say worst case scenario is they'll alter the football schedule if the fields not done. They say in the meantime, they're just praying for a break in the weather so that won’t have to happen.

Work on the fields began in April. It's part of a $3.4 million joint renovations project with Gautier High School's football stadium.

