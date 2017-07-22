Two wrecks, one critical injury on I-110

One driver was in critical condition after a series of accidents Saturday morning on I-110. That driver was reportedly unable to stop or swerve around an accident scene. He slammed into a car on the southbound side of I-110. The damage was so severe, he had to be cut out of the car by first responders.

All lanes of the I-110 bridge reopened around 8:00 a.m.

Biloxi Police say they shut down both southbound lanes of the bridge near the Rodriguez Street exit while authorities cleaned the two crashes. The accidents happened around 6:00 a.m.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

