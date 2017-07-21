Bay St. Louis sports enthusiasts say indoor facility is needed

One resident who lives nearby said, "This park is a neighborhood park. If we could have a basketball center somewhere with parking spots for teens, we could keep the small parks for little children." (Photo source: WLOX)

A group of sports enthusiasts who play basketball at 7th Street Park in Bay St. Louis say they want more time and space to play, without upsetting the neighbors.

Hancock County resident Steven Perry says the people in his sports group, South Mississippi Sports and Games, simply want to get out of the house and get some exercise.

"These kids want something to do other than get involved in nastiness," Perry said.

Perry and some of his young friends wish they had access to an indoor court.

"There's nothing, in Bay St. Louis and Waveland. We all know it's catered to adult business, like bars, restaurants, and casinos. But if you're under 21, what is there to do?"

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Darren Freeman says people in the neighborhood near 7th Street Park have made complaints.

"We've noticed an increased activity in drinking and noise issues and certain people hanging out in park areas, but not using the sports equipment," Freeman said.

Resident Mary Howard said she and her neighbors have been disturbed by noise and cars from the games.

"I've heard lots of noise at 2am, 3am, 4am. The older children and teens block the streets," Howard said. "This park is a neighborhood park. If we could have a basketball center somewhere with parking spots for teens, we could keep the small parks for little children."

"I feel like a rec center would solve a lot of problems," Perry noted.

Perry said he's talked with the mayor and council of Waveland about getting a rec center with an indoor basketball facility built, which he hopes can become a reality.?

Chief Freeman said he encourages people who want more access to sports facilities in Hancock County to do just like Perry and contact their local government officials.

