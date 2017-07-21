Our first solar eclipse in decades occurs in August

On the 21st of August this year, the sun will go dark in the middle of the afternoon. This solar eclipse will be visible, weather cooperating, all across the United States of America.More >>
As we enter the first week of August, there are two areas being monitored for tropical development.More >>
It’s not much, but we’ll take what we can get when it comes to getting relief from the heat and humidity this time of the year.More >>
In July, we take any break from the heat we can get in south Mississippi. It looks like we might get that break late this weekend with the arrival of a cold front.More >>
As we enter the final stretch of July and deeper into the heart of Hurricane Season, the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean are expected to stay quiet over the next 3-5 days.More >>
