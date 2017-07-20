Bar and restaurant proposal shot down in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bar and restaurant proposal shot down in Biloxi

Neighbors voiced strong opposition to the idea of a new bar and restaurant, which would be called Mermaids, at a public hearing. (Photo source: WLOX) Neighbors voiced strong opposition to the idea of a new bar and restaurant, which would be called Mermaids, at a public hearing. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The fate of the old Shady's restaurant on Pass Rd. in Biloxi has yet to be determined, as the city’s planning and zoning commission shot down a new idea for the location Thursday.

Neighbors voiced strong opposition to the idea of a new bar and restaurant, which would be called Mermaids, at a public hearing.

This comes after fliers were distributed throughout the area, stating that Keesler housing, a church, and a playground would be too close to the venue for comfort.

People who live in the neighborhood near Shady's say when the restaurant was open, they had issues with people parking in their neighborhood and noise pollution. They don't want it to happen again.

Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale said because of the way the Shady's property is zoned, the owner had to ask for conditional use.

"What we heard from the opposition is that parking has been an issue. Also, some of the music from the restaurant is an issue sometimes. But, parking was mentioned time and time again from residents of the neighborhood across the street from the location on the other side of Pass Rd," said Tisdale.

Property owner Katheryne Shafer says she wants to put a business there that will succeed, since she spent close to her life savings on the property.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly