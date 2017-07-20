Bar and restaurant proposal shot down in Biloxi

Neighbors voiced strong opposition to the idea of a new bar and restaurant, which would be called Mermaids, at a public hearing. (Photo source: WLOX)

The fate of the old Shady's restaurant on Pass Rd. in Biloxi has yet to be determined, as the city’s planning and zoning commission shot down a new idea for the location Thursday.

Neighbors voiced strong opposition to the idea of a new bar and restaurant, which would be called Mermaids, at a public hearing.

This comes after fliers were distributed throughout the area, stating that Keesler housing, a church, and a playground would be too close to the venue for comfort.

People who live in the neighborhood near Shady's say when the restaurant was open, they had issues with people parking in their neighborhood and noise pollution. They don't want it to happen again.

Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale said because of the way the Shady's property is zoned, the owner had to ask for conditional use.

"What we heard from the opposition is that parking has been an issue. Also, some of the music from the restaurant is an issue sometimes. But, parking was mentioned time and time again from residents of the neighborhood across the street from the location on the other side of Pass Rd," said Tisdale.

Property owner Katheryne Shafer says she wants to put a business there that will succeed, since she spent close to her life savings on the property.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.