Julian Gray pleads guilty to sex crime, child exploitation

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Julian Casper Gray (Photo source: District Attorney's Office) Julian Casper Gray (Photo source: District Attorney's Office)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Julian Casper Gray, 34, pleaded guilty to forcible sexual intercourse and exploitation of a child Thursday in a Harrison County courtroom.

Gray was originally a person of interest in the sexual assault and murder of 5-year-old Janaya Thompson in 2014.

Alberto Garcia pleaded guilty to capital murder in the case in January. Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Garcia to death.

During the murder investigation, Garcia attempted to implicate Gray in the crime, according to District Attorney Joel Smith. Investigators never found credible evidence linking Gray to the murder, and a grand jury eventually cleared him of charges in the case.

Smith said investigators did find evidence of child exploitation when they searched his apartment and cell phone.

“During a forensic examination of Gray’s cell phone, over 100 images of child pornography were found,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker.

Smith said Gray was also charged with forcible sexual intercourse after police interviewed his ex-girlfriend. The woman told investigators Gray forced her to have sex in March of 2014.

While she did not report the crime at the time, she did end the relationship with Gray a few months later.

Judge Robert Clark sentenced Gray to serve 30 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve without the possibility of parole.

