Friends heartbroken following the death of salon owner

Friends heartbroken following the death of salon owner

Friends shared this picture of Kevin Anderson, hoping it will help search teams find the missing Gulfport boater (Photo Source: Facebook) Friends shared this picture of Kevin Anderson, hoping it will help search teams find the missing Gulfport boater (Photo Source: Facebook)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Friends, family, and coworkers say they are devastated to learn about the death of salon owner Kevin Anderson. 

Anderson's boat was found on Tuesday morning near Gulfport Harbor. Though the motor was running, 51-year-old Anderson wasn't on board. 

Coast Guard rescue crews discovered his body around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Kimberly Ferguson says she first started working with Anderson in 1999. She's stunned that the fishing trip he left for on Monday would be his last.

"He wouldn't want us to be sad, always said if something ever happened to him, wanted people to smile, have a party, fun stories, things he did, wonderful happy person."said Ferguson. 

Authorities say what caused him to go overboard remains under investigation. Anderson's co-workers say they'll carry on his legacy by providing great service to his clients in his memory.

