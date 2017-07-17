Neighbors to testify in Hancock Co. animal cruelty, neglect case - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Neighbors to testify in Hancock Co. animal cruelty, neglect case

"The horse they took Tuesday had been there eight months. That's how long it took for him to go down. He was in perfect health before, and in this condition now in eight months," Cuevas said. (Photo source: WLOX) "The horse they took Tuesday had been there eight months. That's how long it took for him to go down. He was in perfect health before, and in this condition now in eight months," Cuevas said. (Photo source: WLOX)

  • Inside WLOX.comMore>>

  • 50+ animals seized from Kiln property; more inside house

    50+ animals seized from Kiln property; more inside house

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:13:46 GMT
    (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)(Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)
    (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)(Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)

    Authorities in Hancock County seized more than 50 farm animals from a property in the Kiln Wednesday evening after an animal control officer found the animals in poor health and living conditions on Dogpatch Road.

    More >>

    Authorities in Hancock County seized more than 50 farm animals from a property in the Kiln Wednesday evening after an animal control officer found the animals in poor health and living conditions on Dogpatch Road.

    More >>
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Concerned residents in Hancock County are preparing to give eye-witness testimony about an animal cruelty and neglect case involving their neighbor, Bonnie Heffron. They say they've felt helpless for years as healthy animals arrived at the home, only to wither away due to malnutrition. 

"I have seen five horses come there in wonderful condition and slowly waste away until they were dead," said Renee' Cuevas, who has lived on Dogpatch Rd. for eight years. "My grand-daughter has seen dead horses. It upset her for weeks. Hopefully, the animals won't be returned."

Cuevas said she was overjoyed when animal control officers and volunteers removed 55 farm animals from Heffron's home last week, including ducks, chickens, a pony, rabbits, turkeys, and cats.

"At times I stopped and threw hay in the field. It's pitiful, there's no grass on either one of fields."

Cuevas said she's gone as far as adopting a cat who wandered over from Heffron's home.

"About a month ago, I saw the poor thing. It was a bag of bones, with barely any hair. There was no uglier cat in life, and I coaxed him over to my home, so I could feed him," she noted.

Cuevas said she's been back to check on the rescued animals at the Hancock County Animal Shelter several times.

"The horse they took Tuesday had been there eight months. That's how long it took for him to go down. He was in perfect health before, and in this condition now in eight months," Cuevas said. 

Meanwhile, shelter employees say the animals are eating well and adjusting to their new home.  Toni Pickering with the Hancock County Animal Shelter said a hearing for the animals' owner is scheduled for the morning of July 21 at the Hancock County Justice Court. Cuevas said she's planning to attend the hearing and address the court.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly