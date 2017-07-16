Coast eats to be featured on national TV show

Both eateries hope the exposure shines a bit more light on the gems of South Mississippi. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

The Travel Channel is putting the spotlight on two of the Coast's favorite eats.

Food Paradise crews took over the pit at The Shed BBQ and Blues joint as co-owner Brooke Lewis showed off some of the family-run restaurant's favorite dishes.

"I can't tell you what dishes are going to be featured, but I can tell you this episode is gonna be a whole lot of fun," Lewis said.

The standard long line of customers filed in the unconventional spot to get fed. After placing their orders, some were surprised to be handed a media release form.

"They're going to be talking to guests about what they're eating at The Shed and their experience, but they're also back in the pit with us really taking a look at that slow process of grilling that we've become known for," Lewis said.

The day before, those same crews took over another South Mississippi favorite - Mary Mahoney's.

"We're honored that they were here. They have over two million that watch that, and it's going to be a huge plus for our business and us here on the Mississippi Coast."said owner Bob Mahoney.

Both eateries hope the exposure shines a bit more light on the gems of South Mississippi, and encourage people from across the globe to pick the Coast as their next travel destination.

Mary Mahoney's and the Shed will be featured on two separate episodes. The air dates have yet to be released.

