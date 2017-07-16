Coast eats to be featured on national TV show - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast eats to be featured on national TV show

Both eateries hope the exposure shines a bit more light on the gems of South Mississippi. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Both eateries hope the exposure shines a bit more light on the gems of South Mississippi. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Travel Channel is putting the spotlight on two of the Coast's favorite eats. 

Food Paradise crews took over the pit at The Shed BBQ and Blues joint as co-owner Brooke Lewis showed off some of the family-run restaurant's favorite dishes. 

"I can't tell you what dishes are going to be featured, but I can tell you this episode is gonna be a whole lot of fun," Lewis said. 

The standard long line of customers filed in the unconventional spot to get fed. After placing their orders, some were surprised to be handed a media release form. 

"They're going to be talking to guests about what they're eating at The Shed and their experience, but they're also back in the pit with us really taking a look at that slow process of grilling that we've become known for," Lewis said. 

The day before, those same crews took over another South Mississippi favorite - Mary Mahoney's.

"We're honored that they were here. They have over two million that watch that, and it's going to be a huge plus for our business and us here on the Mississippi Coast."said owner Bob Mahoney. 

Both eateries hope the exposure shines a bit more light on the gems of South Mississippi, and encourage people from across the globe to pick the Coast as their next travel destination. 

Mary Mahoney's and the Shed will be featured on two separate episodes. The air dates have yet to be released. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly