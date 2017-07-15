Volunteers take part in 4th annual Calvary Chapel Serve Day

Close to 100 volunteers spent Saturday doing a number of tasks at the 4th annual Serve Day for Calvary Chapel in Bay St. Louis.

Calvary's lead pastor Frank Griffin says his volunteers are joining nearly 500 other churches across the nation for a day of fun, worship, and giving back to the community.

"We've got some of the best people in the world," said Griffin. "They just realize that we've been blessed to be a blessing and to be able to go and bless other people."

From cooking, to washing cars and painting a building, the volunteers know there's something good about giving back to the community. Servant leader Kimberly Porter says it's all about spreading god's love through small deeds.

"We just show that in little things; bagging groceries, washing cars, helping a single mom go ahead and get her house fixed," said Porter. "Just showing God's love through that."

Griffin traveled across the county to see how the jobs were turning out.

"It's been a great response today," Griffin said. "I've been able to go to the different outreaches that we're doing and it's just, to see somebody's face light up that someone really cares about them and would come and do something for them."

Griffin hopes to continue holding serve days in the county in years to come.

