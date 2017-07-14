Seized Hancock County animals continue to recover at shelter - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Seized Hancock County animals continue to recover at shelter

The rescued animals all appear to be adjusting well to their new environment, as they continue to recover from malnutrition. (Photo source: WLOX) The rescued animals all appear to be adjusting well to their new environment, as they continue to recover from malnutrition. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Hancock County Animal Shelter employees are grateful for the donations of feed and supplies coming in to help care for 55 animals seized this week from a home on Dogpatch Rd.

"We've had a big outpouring of donations. We've gotten horse and rabbit feed, and the water bottles we needed," Sandie Hoetger said.

The cats, ducks, turkeys, goats, chickens, rabbits and pony all appear to be adjusting well to their new environment, as they continue to recover from malnutrition.

Read more: 50+ animals seized from Kiln property; more inside house

Animal Control officers worked Wednesday night, and into the early hours of Thursday morning to remove the sick and malnourished animals from Bonnie Heffron's property in the Kiln. Police said the 64-year-old was arrested and released on a $2,000 bond. 

Officials said Heffron still has a chance to keep the animals by fighting for them in court.

"As far as we know, there's a chance that she might try," Hoetger said. 

Concerned neighbors fear Heffron has more animals inside her home, and in another location. Authorities said they have not yet searched the inside of Heffron's home. 

The people at the Hancock County Animal Shelter said they're here to help any more animals in need, and they're thankful for the community support.

"It's been just an outpouring of love from the residents of the county," Hoetger said. 

If you want to donate to the Hancock County Animal Shelter, you can call them at 228-466-4516, or drop by the shelter on Texas Flat Rd.

