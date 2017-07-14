Life-like demonstration convincing people to buckle up

"The rollover simulator simulates a rollover crash at 40 miles an hour," Elkins said. (Photo source: WLOX)

Seat belts save lives. That was the message from Mississippi Highway Patrol and MDOT at Seat Belt Awareness Night at MGM park Friday night. Kids like Ben Nottingham know the importance of wearing seat belts.

"I'm glad to wear it because it keeps me safe," said Nottingham.

But just in case anyone at Friday night's Shuckers game was thinking about not wearing a seat belt, MHP has a message for them.

"Just bringing awareness to seat belt safety, the importance of it, why we want to remain buckled up, but also to the new law that requires front and back seat passengers to be buckled," said MHP Trooper Chase Elkins.

The new seat belt law went into effect at the beginning of the month. Now, MHP and MDOT are working to ensure that everyone is following that law with a life-like demonstration.

"The rollover simulator simulates a rollover crash at 40 miles an hour," Elkins said, "The truck, when it's operating, turns over sideways. There's two dummies inside the vehicle."

The message appears to be getting across to young Shuckers fans like Ethan McKinnon.

"It just teaches you not to do something bad like that," said McKinnon, "It keeps you from dying."

Elkins believes Mississippi residents will come around to the new law.

"We have to adapt to the new laws and the way they change so that's just part of the process," he said.

According to Elkins, MHP has seen an increase in citations for seat belt violations since July 1. MHP and MDOT both plan to continue to educate Mississippians about the dangers of driving without a seat belt.

