Traffic light coming to St. Martin Elem. North entrance

Elected officials joined representatives from the Department of Transportation to break ground on a new traffic light at the corner of Lemoyne Blvd. and Brittany Ave. Thursday morning in St. Martin. (Photo source: WLOX)

Elected officials joined representatives from the Department of Transportation to break ground on a new traffic light at the corner of Lemoyne Blvd. and Brittany Ave. Thursday morning in St. Martin.

That's the site of the new West Jackson County soccer facility, as well as the entrance to St. Martin Elementary North. Supervisor Troy Ross says it's a project that's been a long time coming.

"It's basically the culminating event of this intersection right here," Ross said, "It's going to bring safety to this area of St. Martin, and hopefully we'll continue the trend of seeing some new growth and revitalization in this area."

While one project is just beginning, another one is finishing up. The intersection at Yellow Jacket and Old Fort Bayou roads now includes new traffic lights, pedestrian lights, and crosswalks. That project cost $2.4 million.

It's something St. Martin Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michael Van Winkle believes will great improve the safety of students and faculty.

"We have over 4,600 students here, and this is just going to make their job of getting them to school and back much safer," Van Winkle said.

Most of the funding for both projects, 80 percent, came from the federal government. Just 20 percent came out of local coffers.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.