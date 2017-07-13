50+ animals seized from Kiln property; more inside house - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

50+ animals seized from Kiln property; more inside house

Authorities in Hancock County seized more than 50 farm animals from a property in the Kiln Wednesday evening. (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa) Authorities in Hancock County seized more than 50 farm animals from a property in the Kiln Wednesday evening. (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)
An animal control officer found the animals in poor health and living conditions on Dogpatch Road. (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa) An animal control officer found the animals in poor health and living conditions on Dogpatch Road. (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)
The animals seized include ponies, goats, rabbits, guineas, chickens, ducks, turkeys, dogs, and cats. (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa) The animals seized include ponies, goats, rabbits, guineas, chickens, ducks, turkeys, dogs, and cats. (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)
Hancock County Animal Shelter Director Toni Pickering said the animals were "living in filth." (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa) Hancock County Animal Shelter Director Toni Pickering said the animals were "living in filth." (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)
Pickering said there are more animals in the house, and animal control officers are working to get a warrant to go inside the house to get to those animals. (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa) Pickering said there are more animals in the house, and animal control officers are working to get a warrant to go inside the house to get to those animals. (Photo source: Facebook/Sherida Monnin Massa)
KILN, MS (WLOX) -

Authorities in Hancock County seized more than 50 farm animals from a property in the Kiln Wednesday evening after an animal control officer found the animals in poor health and living conditions on Dogpatch Road. 

The animals seized include ponies, goats, rabbits, guineas, chickens, ducks, turkeys, dogs, and cats. 

Hancock County Animal Shelter Director Toni Pickering said the animals were "living in filth." It took several hours to round up all of the animals and get them to the shelter. 

Now, the malnourished animals are getting the food, water, and care they need at the Hancock County Animal Shelter and vet clinics. Shelter employees say they're now at full capacity.

"The shelter received 55 animals through animal control," said Toni Pickering, with the shelter. "Their health problems are currently being evaluated. As of right now, the animals are not up for adoption, but we will update that on the shelter Facebook page as soon as that becomes available."

 

Sheriff Ricky Adam said 64-year-old Bonnie Heffron has been arrested in the case. She is charged with animal neglect and animal cruelty. Her bond was set at $1,000 for each count. Adam said she bonded out of jail right after her arrest.

Pickering said there are more animals in the house, and animal control officers are working to get a warrant to go inside the house to get to those animals.

The whole situation left Hancock County residents, like Alex Davis, scratching their heads.

"50 to 60 animals. You'd think if she took on that many she'd be able to feed that many," said Davis.

Pickering said Bay St. Louis Animal Control, the Hancock County Animal Shelter, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, and a vet tech from the Riverbend Vet Clinic all worked together to remove the animals from the property.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing, so they can't release the specifics on the animals' conditions yet. They also said Heffron could petition the court to try to keep the animals.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly