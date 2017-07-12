Pascagoula leaders tour city to pinpoint efforts

The group took time to analyze each stop, jotting down ideas they bounced around. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Pascagoula's new administration says they're ready to get to work after taking a holistic view of the city.

Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell, the council, and department heads spent much of Wednesday morning on a Jackson County Sheriff's transit bus taking a tour of the city.

"Being able to do this gives you a 30,000-foot view. Whereas, when you're sitting in a council room, you can't really fathom it, imagine it in your head," Maxwell said.

The group didn't let a bit of wet weather slow them down. They took time to analyze each stop, jotting down ideas they bounced around.

"We're looking at future development projects, we're looking at the drainage situation that's in our city," said Jones. "We're also looking at the beautification."

Beautification like the Pascagoula Beach Promenade project, where work is well underway.

"Some of the projects are from the last administration, so we're continuing that work because the city has invested money into those projects," Jones said.

Leaders are taking advantage of the new money coming from the city's restaurant tax to fund parks and rec development. But, they're also looking at issues that haven't been solved - like infrastructure problems on Market Street.

"There isn't a problem here in Pascagoula that you can fix without money," said Maxwell.

Finding that funding is at the top of the to-do list. The council hopes that in the short time they've been in office, they're sending a strong message to their constituents.

"We want the city to see were at work, they hired us to do a job and we intend to do it," said Jones.

The council's next step is to make decisions on how they plan to move the city forward.

