City leaders dedicate plaque detailing story of Fishbone Alley

Wednesday was a milestone night for Gulfport's Fishbone Alley. Dozens were on hand to see the dedication of the plaque detailing the history of the unique downtown location.

Among those in attendance, former Gulfport Mayor Brent Warr, who decided to save the brick pavers from the old Graves brick company found in 2008.

The bricks were part of the original Gulfport roadways. They were discovered underneath the asphalt when crews began replacing the infrastructure following Hurricane Katrina. Warr's reason for holding on to them was simple.

"They're beautiful," Warr said. "It meant so much to Gulfport at the time. There was so much that was damaged and they were a reminder of the Gulfport that we had once before that was so great."

Mayor Billy Hewes spoke to the crowd that included several city council members, as well as other city leaders and residents.

The plaque, located on the north end of Fishbone Alley, tells the story of the Graves Brick Company, as well as the process that led to the bricks lining the ground in the alley.

"It's wonderful, this is a very unique site," Warr said. "There's not anything like it in the state of Mississippi as far as I know, and it's gotten great recognition so it's very fulfilling."

