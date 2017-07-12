Art lovers celebrate George Ohr's 160th birthday

It was a special day at the Ohr-O'Keefe museum of Art where people turned out to celebrate the man whose artwork is celebrated here in Biloxi and around the world. Art lovers and city officials were on hand to celebrate George Ohr's 160th birthday.

Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich was there to proclaim July 12 "George Ohr Day." There was a birthday cake, painting classes for the kids, and it was also free admission day to the museum.

"George is a bit of a local celebrity, and now with him having his own day, it just kind of cements him and gives him the credit he deserves," said public relations director Natalea Thompson.

Biloxi City Councilman George Lawrence says events like this help to improve attendance at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum.

"It helps promote the Ohr-O'Keefe," said Lawrence. "It brings his name forward, and try to get this thing off the ground. The more you put out on the public, the more people come. So, it was a promotion, a happy birthday, a little bit of all of it for the City of Biloxi."

The free admission day is just one of three free days the museum holds annually.

