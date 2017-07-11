Moss Point's new administration making security changes to city hall

We're just one week into the new Moss Point administration, and there are already some sweeping changes happening at city hall. (Photo source: WLOX)

We're just one week into the new Moss Point administration, and there are already some sweeping changes happening at city hall. The most noticeable is a change to security measures in the building.

"They'll come in and right up to this table and sign in and she'll divert them to the right department," said Moss Point Mayor Mario King

He's describing the new policy for one of the first changes you'll notice walking into Moss Point City Hall - a new receptionist desk guarding the board room and the pathway to the upstairs offices.

"We had an incident with someone getting upset because they couldn't come to the mayor's office," King said.

That scare highlighted a problem Mayor Mario King said plagued previous administrations. He said his solution is as much about safety as it is efficiency.

"This person downstairs is a liaison," King said.

"Versus just going straight up to the mayor's office or the city clerk's office, we can help direct them to the correct person to help them with the direct issue they're having," said Moss Point Tax Clerk Melodye Dungan.

It's a move city employees say is already making them feel a sense of security.

"It makes us all feel safer because it's curtailing someone just coming and going upstairs and going on a rampage," Dungan said.

Another measure the mayor's taking is implementing the building's previously unused key card system. Office doors and the elevator now both require a key card for access.

"Wanna make sure we step in the front of adversity before it hits us," King said.

"I think it's a good policy and I'm proud we have a new mayor now in town and a young mayor and we're gonna see what he can do in Moss Point," said resident John Hoskins.

King hopes other citizens will also embrace the change. He says it's all about establishing a professional environment.

King said they are also moving some of the offices around to make things more efficient. Tuesday, the Human Resources Department moved downstairs. The receptionist will be available 8am-5pm Monday thru Friday.

