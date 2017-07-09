OS mayor using social media to keep residents informed

Transparency is the name of the game for newly elected Ocean Spring Mayor Shea Dobson, and he's scoring big points already by keeping his campaign promise to live stream council meetings.

"I'm easy to find, easy to contact, and I think government as a whole should be easy to find easy to contact," Dobson said.

After a bit of figuring things out, Dobson successfully streamed Wednesday's meeting. Now, he's working out logistics to up the quality.

"I'm looking at different options to put a camera's in city call, kinda C-SPAN style," Dobson said.

It's just one part of a push to utilize the latest technology to make sure his constituents are informed. Another piece is social media.

"I can't keep up with all of the friend request," Dobson said.

Dobson using Facebook to increase his accessibility. He's posting Facebook Live updates to interact and keep people in the know. In a post Wednesday, he tells the platform about his first day in office.

His post range from announcements of road closings, to giving reasoning behind his actions; like raising the Mississippi state flag over City Hall.

Residents in Ocean Springs are already embracing the change in leadership style.

"He's ready to do what the people want. he's ready to tell everybody the good things, the bad things, everything there is to know about ocean springs. and lets hear it and lets get with him and talk about it," said Hank Roberts.

"I think it's a great idea, just given the environment today. It's a step forward," said resident Alexandra Volk.

Dobson says as he continues to learn in his new role, he's looking forward to helping Ocean Springs reach its potential and having the community be apart of the process.

Mayor Dobson says he also plans to have monthly town hall meetings and be available for meetings in his office at city hall.

